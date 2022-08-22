Jools Oliver appears in incredible family photo amid secret health battle The mother of five was in high spirits

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools welcomed another famous family to their home on Sunday.

The couple, who share five children together, opened the doors of their beautiful £6million home to Joe Wicks, his wife Rosie, and their two kids – and to mark the occasion the group all posed together for a joint photo.

The snapshot shows the gang sat down on outdoor steps leading up to the Olivers' home. The only person missing from the sweet image is Jamie and Jools's youngest daughter, 13-year-old Petal.

Both Jamie and Joe shared the photo with fans on Instagram, with the celebrity chef writing: "A very happy & sunny Sunday spent with the joe @thebodycoach and his scrumptious family… what a joy it was. We've been meaning to get together for ages since lockdown, good times xx."

Jamie and Jools welcomed Joe Wicks and his family to their home

Joe, meanwhile, captioned the picture: "Had the best Sunday ever with @jamieoliver @joolsoliver and the gang. We visited their beautiful home today for the first time and Jamie cooked the most delicious lunch for us all. Thanks for having us over."

The update comes after Jamie revealed that Jools has been suffering with her health in recent years. He admitted that his wife of 22 years has long Covid and still struggles with the side effects of the disease after becoming very ill when she contracted it back in 2020.

Jools and Jamie share five children together

"She's had bad Covid and long Covid, so she's been really affected by it, sadly," he said. "She's okay, but still not what she wants to be." He added: "It's been two years. She finds it deeply scary."

Jamie further revealed that even specialist doctors have been unable to help Jools.

The couple have been married since 2000

"We're all over Harley Street like a rash," he told Mail Plus. "But no one really knows anything. The data on long Covid is still piling in."

