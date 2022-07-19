Jools Oliver often fills her Instagram feed full of adorable moments from her five children, even as they enjoy a trip away together.

But on Tuesday, the model turned the camera on herself as she showed off one of her favourite holiday looks – and it was a stunner! The mum-of-five looked like a masterpiece as she posed in a striking multicoloured dress that suited her perfectly. The daring frock even featuring a thigh-high slit for her legs to poke out of as she paired the item with a pair of brown sandals.

WATCH: Jools Oliver shares exciting announcement

Captioning the stellar shot, Jools wrote: "My fav holiday dress very excited [sun emoji]. @littlebirdbyjoolsoliver @next_official @george_ggredd_."

Last week, the star uploaded two pictures of her son River and daughter Daisy out on the beach as they all enjoyed the sunshine.

"Family holidays are the best…Never seen little River so spoilt in love [heart emojis]," the doting mum remarked in the caption.

Jools looked amazing in the dress

The heartwarming post was flooded with messages, with one reading: "What beautiful happy smiles they have!" Another stated: "Aww! Lovely photos @joolsoliver!" A third post read: "Beautiful picture."

The sweet photo comes just a few weeks after Jools and Jamie celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary. To mark the happy occasion, Jools shared a photo of a pile of romantic love letters Jamie had written.

"From our first love letters to each other, to our first holiday and the beautiful rollercoaster in between,” she wrote. "To the [love] of my life, happy 22 years together since we were 18 THANK YOU you are THE best xxx."

Jools is a doting mum to her five children

Fans were also able to read one of the notes, written when Jamie was still a college student. It read: "Hi Juliette how are you my little sweet thing, I hope you're doing fine.

"I am supposed to be at college today but I'm not feeling too good. I think I've been working too hard, the last two days have been killers. Up every day no later than 5:30 am for college, work etc and going to bed about 12/2am so it's just my body saying 'have a break mate' I hope?

"Well I just want to say thanks for all the phone calls and your excellent letters, I know you're busy and don't have very much money, you're a loyal girlfriend xxxx…"

