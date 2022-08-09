Olivia Newton-John's sweet gesture to daughter Chloe shows their close bond

Olivia Newton-John passed away age 73 at her home in Santa Barbara, leaving behind her husband John Easterling and her daughter Chloe Rose Lattanzi who she shared with former partner Matt Lattanzi.

Demonstrating what a close mother-daughter bond they had, in 2020, Olivia and Chloe released a duet together, titled Window in the Wall, and for the Grease star there was no one else she was going to sing it with.

In a press release, Olivia said: "I've always enjoyed singing duets more than singing on my own and when I first heard this song, I knew immediately that I wanted to sing it with my daughter Chloe." She added: "There is always something special about singing with my daughter."

Olivia and her daughter sang together

Chloe also felt the same way, revealing: "I was honoured that out of all the people my mom could have asked, she asked me."

This wasn't the first time that the pair collaborated though, as in 2015 they sang You Have to Believe together.

Chloe also shares her late mother's love for acting and has appeared in films herself, including Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, alongside her mother.

Days before the singer's passing, Chloe shared a tribute to her mother. "I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend. @therealonj," she penned alongside an image of her and her beloved mom.

Olivia's daughter had a close bond with her mother

Fans added comments onto the post after hearing the sad news of Olivia's passing. "Chloe my heart hurts for you. Sending love and healing your way," wrote one, and: "So broken hearing about her departure. Sending love," added another.

Olivia passed away at her home in California, surrounded by her family. Her colourful residence acted as a sanctuary for the star during her cancer bouts.

Outside, she had a garden filled with stunning flowers and inside she decorated the rooms with plenty of meaningful photographs and ornaments.

