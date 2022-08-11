Brooklyn Beckham's heartbreaking confession about trying to 'live up' to dad David The 23-year-old recently got married

David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn, 23, has spoken out about the pressures of living up to his famous father in a new interview with Variety magazine.

The candid chat covered topics such as living in America, his passion for cooking and even his dream of opening a stateside pub one day.

While discussing the star's budding cooking career, Brooklyn's brief footballing stint at the youth club of Arsenal was brought up, and while he explained his father wasn't upset about him pulling out, he felt the pressures himself.

"My dad wasn’t sad, because he was like, I just want you to be happy. But of course, I was sad. It was my whole life since I was literally two," he told the magazine.

He went on to say: "To try and live up to what my dad did in football, I was just like, that’s going to be a bit difficult."

Every magazine shoot or important milestone is marked online by his excited mum and dad who repost on their Instagram Stories.

Brooklyn's Variety cover even got a "Looking good Bust," from his 47-year-old dad. Bust being short for Buster, which is a nickname given to Brooklyn by his father since he was born.

The Beckhams had another reason to be oh-so proud of their eldest recently as he tied the knot to Nicola Peltz.

The £3million wedding took place at Nicola's epic £76million family home in Florida, with a star-studded guest list including the likes of Eva Longoria and Mel B.

Brooklyn is one of four Beckham children

Brooklyn and Nicola first met in 2017 at Coachella music festival where the pair were initially introduced to each other. Despite Nicola revealing that "they didn't get on at first", the duo eventually hit it off and were soon wrapped up in a whirlwind romance.

After going public with their relationship in November 2019, the couple went on to get in engaged in July 2020.

