Brooklyn Beckham fans left baffled by surprising admission about Nicola Peltz TikTok viewers went into meltdown over the clip

It's no secret that David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn is a keen chef, having first shared his culinary interests on Instagram before launching his own social media cooking show.

In a new video shared by People Magazine, the 23-year-old star revealed his favourite recipe to cook for his new wife Nicola Peltz Beckham - and his surprising culinary admission has stunned fans. In the short clip shared on TikTok, Brooklyn tells the camera: "My favourite thing to cook… She [Nicola] loves angel hair with pink sauce."

Angel hair is a type of pasta otherwise known as Capellini, a delicate and fine pasta perfect for serving with deliciously light sauces like fresh garlic and olive oil. Pink sauce, however… we'll have to check with Brooklyn on that one.

"She loves the spaghetti Bolognese I make her - it takes me like eight hours to make this sauce, she loves it," the newlywed continued.

It's undoubtedly adorable that Brooklyn is not only willing to spend eight hours over a stove cooking for his wife, but is proud of his achievements - though his admission proved divisive amongst fans in the comments section.

"He needs to have a word with Gordon Ramsay… 8 hours to make a sauce?" asked one fan, as another penned: "Who has 8 hours in a day spare to make a sauce?!"

Brooklyn left fans baffled by his eight hour Bolognese recipe

One viewer agreed: "8 hours? I'm a chef and would lose my job if it took that long," as a fourth replied: "Does he start cooking at 10 am?"

Cooking isn't the only way Brooklyn chooses to romance his wife Nicola. Earlier this week, the eldest Beckham debuted his latest hand tattoo dedicated to his love.

Nicola and Brooklyn recently returned from their honeymoon in Italy

Paying tribute to their star-studded oceanfront nuptials, Brooklyn showed off his new 'Married' inking on Instagram, written in elegant cursive handwriting. The star captioned his photo: "Surprised my baby @nicolaannepeltzbeckham", whilst also including the name of his tattoo artist alongside the artwork.

This isn't the first time Brooklyn has paid homage to the duo's relationship. Among his rumoured 95 tattoos are several nods to Nicola and her family. Only last month, the budding chef emblazoned his chest with the Peltz surname.

