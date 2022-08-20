Jamie Oliver reveals wife Jools' 'scary' health battle The celebrity chef has been married for 22 years

Jamie Oliver has revealed that his wife Jools has been battling a debilitating health issue for the last two years.

The celebrity chef admitted that his wife of 22 years is suffering from long Covid and still struggles with the side effects of the disease after becoming very ill when she contracted it back in 2020. "She's had bad Covid and long Covid, so she's been really affected by it, sadly," he said. "She's okay, but still not what she wants to be."

He added: "It's been two years. She finds it deeply scary." Jamie admitted that even specialist doctors have been unable to help Jools.

"We're all over Harley Street like a rash," he told Mail Plus. "But no one really knows anything. The data on long Covid is still piling in."

Despite Jools still struggling with the long-term effects, Jamie revealed it hasn't dampened her spirits. "She's been an absolute superstar," he added.

Jools has been suffering from long covid

Jamie's revelation comes after his family celebrated his youngest child River's sixth birthday earlier this month.

Jamie shared several photos of River enjoying his special day, including one of him wearing a homemade hat with his name on the front.

Another photo revealed a pile of birthday presents arranged on the family's dining table, and decorations including balloons and a delicate 'Happy Birthday' banner featuring fairies and flowers.

The family celebrated River's sixth birthday in August

Paying tribute to River, Jamie wrote: "Happy birthday dear River Oliver xxx 6 years old today!!! How did that even happen, such joy you bring into our life!!

"[You're] utterly bonkers, chaotic and eccentric, [you're] like a 40-year-old squeezed into a 6-year-old's body but [you're] utterly divine, happy birthday little fella you are the best! Wait till you see your cake, haha."

Sadly, Jamie didn't share any photos of the sweet treat, but we have no doubt that it was impressive!

