Miranda Kerr's son Myles treated to show-stopping first birthday cake The Hollywood star is a doting mum to three children

Miranda Kerr's baby son Myles is growing up quickly!

On Monday, the star's youngest child turned one, and his proud mum made sure he had a day to remember.

Taking to Instagram, the Australian model shared a glimpse inside his first birthday party with a photo taken outside in the garden of his impressive birthday cake.

The three-tier creation was Noah's Ark themed, complete with edible animals, including a giraffe, a monkey and an elephant.

The base of the cake featured a dolphin, and the birthday boy's name, which had been spelt out in iced letters. "Happy first birthday our darling Myles! You are such a light in this world, we adore you," Miranda wrote alongside the photo.

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one writing: "What a beautiful cake!" while another wrote: "This is so cute, happy birthday Myles!" A third added: "What a darling cake design! I adore the animals from Noah's Ark! Hope Myles has an awesome first birthday."

Miranda Kerr's son Myles was treated to a show-stopping birthday cake

Miranda shares Myles and son Hart with husband Evan Spiegel, and is also mum to nine-year-old Flynn, who she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

When Myles' arrival was announced last year, the celebrity couple said in a statement: "We are overjoyed at the arrival of Myles and so appreciate everyone's kind words and wishes during this special time.

Miranda and husband Evan Spiegel

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome our beautiful son into our family."

While Miranda prefers to keep her children out of the spotlight, she did open up about her older two children's close bond in a rare interview with Marie Claire in October 2019, shortly before Myles' arrival.

Miranda during her pregnancy with Myles

She said: "Flynn is madly in love with Hart. He really wanted a little baby brother so much. There hasn't been any jealousy or anything. It's been very sweet. And when Flynn walks in the room, Hart lights up like a light bulb."

Flynn is also a big brother to newborn baby Daisy Dove, following the arrival of Orlando and Katy Perry's first child together in August.

