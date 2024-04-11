Amy Schumer sparks debate as she goes makeup free in new selfie

Amy Schumer Amy Schumer recently took to Instagram to share a candid snapshot that had fans rallying around her with support and admiration.

In the mirror selfie, Amy, at 42 years young, appeared contemplative and serene, opting for a natural, makeup-free look with her hair casually tousled and damp.

She was dressed in a chic, skintight black tank top featuring a tastefully square neckline, showcasing her enviable figure.

Yet, it was the absence of her signature vibrant smile that prompted her to caption the photo with a hopeful, "Looking forward to your kind words!"

© Instagram Amy's latest selfie had fans talking

And her followers did not disappoint. The comment section quickly became a bastion of encouragement and praise for the Hollywood star.

"You are stunning and talented and I wish I was friends with you, be strong," one fan penned, capturing the sentiment of many. Another admirer commented, "All I see is a beautiful, talented woman. Funny, vulnerable and real! It’s hard to come by on this platform. Keep being unapologetically you," highlighting Amy's authentic presence on social media.

Recommended video You may also like Amy Schumer teases hosting gig

The accolades continued to pour in, with one fan declaring, "Brilliant, badass, iconic, show-stopping, wildly intelligent, one of a kind, perfect, tough, queen, fierce, an absolute inspiration, AND beautiful inside and out."

Another succinctly added, "The most real person there is on social media," celebrating Amy's genuineness.

© ABC Amy appeared on Jimmy Fallon

This moment of vulnerability from Amy comes on the heels of her addressing health concerns and criticisms about her appearance.

During a February appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Amy confronted comments about her face looking "puffy," offering a gracious yet firm response.

© Instagram Amy suffers from endometriosis

"Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face... And you’re right, it is puffier than normal right now," she shared, shedding light on her battle with endometriosis, an autoimmune disease that she encourages every woman to learn about.

Amy has been candid about her struggles with endometriosis, a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of it, causing severe pain and other symptoms.

In 2021, she underwent surgery to remove her appendix and uterus to address the condition, sharing her experience and recovery with her followers.

© Instagram Amy Schumer posts racy pic

"The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed... There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus, and I'm, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains," she detailed in a heartfelt post from the hospital.

Reflecting on the challenges of motherhood and her health, Amy revealed the difficult decision that she couldn't undergo pregnancy again after the traumatic birth of her son, Gene, in May 2019.

Amy and her husband, Chris Fischer, whom she wed in a fairytale ceremony in 2018, cherish their time with Gene, embracing every moment of their journey together as a family.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.