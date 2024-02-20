Amy Schumer admits son Gene is 'realizing' she is 'stupid' in rare parenting revelation

Amy Schumer is getting candid about her ever-changing role as a mom, and her evolving relationship with her son, Gene David Fischer.

The Life & Beth actress, 42, shares her four-year-old son with her husband Chris Fischer, a chef and farmer, who she married in 2018.

The stand-up comedian has long been forthright about not only her role as a mother but the ups and downs to it, including the impact of it on her body, and most recently joked about why her son has started to realize she's "stupid."

WATCH: Amy Schumer opens up about her recent health issues

During a Wednesday, February 20 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Amy first gushed about her son, telling host Kelly Clarkson: "He's so independent, such a fun vibe."

However, she then confessed: "He's just realizing that I'm stupid," to which Kelly replied with: "All parents relate to that."

Amy explained: "I think he really thought I knew what was going on, you know, he thought like, that I'm smart."

© Getty Amy appeared on the February 20 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show

To prove her point, she recalled: "We were at the beach this summer, and the sun was going down over the ocean, [and] he goes, 'Mommy, does the sun sleep in the ocean?' and I was like, 'Nobody really knows what's going on with the ocean…'"

MORE: Amy Schumer breaks silence on 'swollen and puffy' face after sparking concern

MORE: Amy Schumer opens up about her unexpected insecurity after getting liposuction

Kelly quickly related, and further joked: "My kids, the thing I probably say the most is 'I don't know let's Google,'" to which Amy added: "Yeah! Let's find out together!"

© Getty The comedian and her husband tied the knot in 2018

Further in the episode, Kelly praised Amy for a post of hers on Instagram last year in which she hilariously remarked on how much her body changed as she got older.

MORE: Amy Schumer makes candid confession about intimacy in her life as she shares gratitude

At the time, she first shared a photo of herself on the red carpet of the Comedy Central Roast of Roseanne Barr back in 2012, wearing one of Hervé Léger's signature bodycon dresses.

She then juxtaposed the throwback photo with a shot of her shortly after giving birth to her son, wearing a hospital gown and making a grumpy face.

"Warning 20 somethings I looked like this at your age. Swipe," she wrote in her caption, and cautioned fans: "Life is coming for you."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.