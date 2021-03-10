We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Garraway shared some exciting news with her social media followers on Wednesday – her book is now available for pre-order!

The presenter retweeted a message from the official WH Smith Twitter page about her upcoming memoir, The Power of Hope, which will be released in April.

It read: "You can now pre-order a signed edition of @kategarraway's moving memoir, 'The Power of Hope'. Kate shares her story of the devastating impact that Covid-19 has had on her family. To pre-order your SIGNED edition now, visit: https://bit.ly/3qyIeEg."

In response, Kate's fans rushed to share their support for the star, with one writing: "Already ordered, can't wait and can't even imagine what they are going through as a family."

Other comments included: "Best wishes to you and your family Kate, I know your pain x," and: "Aww. I love Kate. My heart goes out to you [heart emoji]."

The Good Morning Britain co-host has long been a fan favourite and has garnered a lot of admiration for the bravery she's shown while her husband, Derek Draper, has been hospitalised.

Kate shared the exciting news on Twitter

The therapist and former Labour spin doctor was taken ill with COVID-19 last March and remains in hospital.

Earlier this year, Kate revealed that she had written a book about her experiences, saying: "While my experience of COVID is extreme and extraordinary, I'm only too aware that this virus has impacted every single one of us.

The star's husband was hospitalised with COVID-19 last March

"We're all going through this, to some degree. By telling the story of Derek's illness and how it has altered our family’s lives, I hope to be able to reach out to others who are suffering."

She continued: "If writing about my experience of facing fear, coping daily with an uncertain future and finding strength for the sake of my kids can help another person feeling lost or in despair, it'll mean a lot."

