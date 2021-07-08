The nation was glued to their screens on Wednesday night to watch the semi-finals of the European Championships – and that included Kate Garraway and her family. The GMB star took to Instagram shortly after England's 2-1 win over Denmark with a fun video of her son Billy.

Kate, 54, is a proud mum to two children with husband Derek Draper – Billy and his big sister, 15-year-old Darcey. But it was her son who took centre stage in her sweet clip.

WATCH: Kate Garraway's son suffers funny mishap during England football celebrations

Billy, 11, can be seen running into the house from the garden, cheering and wearing his England football shirt with a flag around his shoulders. He then suffers a slight mishap – but it's not enough to dampen his spirits.

Billy can be heard off-camera saying "Owww" before he is shown lying on the floor, with mum Kate asking if he is ok. He immediately looks up and continues his celebrations.

Kate shares two children with husband Derek Draper

"YAAAAAAAAS!!! #thedreamisalive - #itscominghome The final - actually a FINAL! ps no celebrating 11 yr olds were hurt in the filming of this video. #euro2020," Kate captioned the clip.

Fans loved the sweet video, with a huge number leaving love heart and crying laughing emojis in the comments section. "You said it Billy! Well done England," one wrote. A second echoed: "Aw love him! Amazing!"

The TV star pictured with Darcey and Billy outside their family home

It comes after Kate also sat down to watch England take on Germany just last week – a match they won 2-0. She shared a fun photo showing her wearing a comical red and white wig and a matching red dress, writing: "Yeeeeeeeessss!!! Thank god!! Goooooaaaaallll! You can do it boys! #euros #englandfootball."

The family are no doubt now gearing up for the final on Sunday. It's unlikely that husband Derek has been able to join in on the celebrations; he returned home in April after being hospitalised for more than a year because of COVID-19 and Kate previously described his communication was "minimal".

Kate and Derek have been married since 2005

"He came home on April 7 so we're a few weeks into it now. How is he? Look, he's devastated by COVID. He can't really move, his communication is very minimal," she confirmed on The Andrew Marr Show. "There are moments where there's up, you feel you know he's in there. He has a lot of memory. But the accessing of it is very limited."

