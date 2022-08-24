Maisie Smith and Max George spark rumours they've already moved in together The former Strictly Come Dancing co-stars' romance was revealed earlier this month

Max George and Maisie Smith's romance only came to light earlier this month, but the pair have already sparked speculation that they are getting serious by moving in together.

The couple, who first met while competing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, were pictured browsing in a Zara Home store before picking up a bin and storage boxes at Wilko's on Kensington High Street.

Pictures published by the Daily Mail show the Wanted singer and EastEnders star cuddling and kissing as they waited for a taxi home with their purchases, while both dressed down in joggers and trainers.

Max and Maisie had also been seen leaving the same apartment building in London, just days after returning from a holiday to Crete, but it's not clear if it is a property they share together or if it belongs to one of them.

The couple's relationship first came to light when they were pictured kissing on a flight to the Greek island, and while they are yet to comment on their romance, they both shared their own photos and videos from the trip on social media – although they were careful not to feature each other.

Maisie and Max are said to have struck up a close friendship after hitting it off during their time on the Strictly Live tour, which started in January this year.

The couple are said to have got close on the Strictly live tour

Max is recently single after splitting from his long-term girlfriend Stacey Giggs for a second time.

The couple, who first started dating in 2018, briefly broke up in March, but reconciled a month later with Stacey, 42, supporting Max at the funeral of his friend and The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker, who died from cancer in March.

According to The Sun, Max and Maisie's friendship "grew stronger on the second Strictly tour this summer" after his relationship with Stacey ended in June.

