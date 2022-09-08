Michael Strahan's daughter shares glimpse of breathtaking Bahamas getaway with famous dad The star took a break from GMA

Michael Strahan certainly knows how to enjoy himself! The TV host jetted off on the most incredible vacation with his twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia - and the photos are stunning.

While Michael is back in the studio now, his teenagers are still dreaming of the Bahamas getaway they took over the summer.

Taking to Instagram, Isabella shared several snapshots of their adventure as they soaked up the sun on the white sandy beaches and relaxed in the crystal blue waters.

The group appeared to be having the best time and Isabella and Sophia modeled bikinis while also posing for silly photos with their famous father.

Michael's youngest children are growing up fast and are entering their last year at school, but have also carved out a career in the modeling world.

Ahead of summer, they both stormed the runway in white and black KB Swim bikinis and Isabella shared one of the professional Getty photos on Instagram and captioned it: "@shopkbswim takes on Miami."

Michael's daugher Isabella shared the photos from their beautiful vacation

She wore the all-white number while her sister donned a black two-piece with white trim. Both girls flanked the designer who came out at the end of the show and despite being just 17 years old, they stole the show.

It's not their first modeling gig, however, Isabella - who is also proving to be a talented volleyball player - made her runway debut in a show-stopping bridal gown earlier this year.

Michael posted a video of the moment and wrote: "Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this weekend for @sherrihill!!!!

Michael's twin daughters are carving out a modeling career

"As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face! #ProudDad #GirlDad."

Good Morning America's Michael has two grown children too, Michael Jr. and Tanita, and he adores being a father.

