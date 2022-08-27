All we know about Good Morning America star Michael Strahan's family life The former NFL star is a father of four

Michael Strahan is a beloved former NFL player turned sports commentator and Good morning America anchor but to four young people he is just simply, 'Dad'.

Michael has three daughters, one son, and one step-son, and has been married twice - to Wanda Hutchins between 1992 to 1996, and Jean Strahan for seven years from 1999 until their divorce was finalized in 2006.

Little is known about Michael's son, 27-year-old Michael Jr, however his eldest daughter Tanita, 30, is an artist and sells her work online, which Michael often promotes.

He welcomed both with Wanda. Michael is also a doting stepfather to Wanda's son Dorian, who has often appeared in family pictures on Michael's social accounts.

During his marriage to Jean, however, the pair were often pictured at public events together, and the two share twin daughters Isabella and Sophia, 17, who split their time between their parents' homes.

The twins often feature in fun videos on his Instagram account and spend time with their father at his home in Manhattan's Upper West Side in NY, close to the studios.

Michael and Jean share twin daughters Sophia and Isabella

He said of his home: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it.

"You see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs. One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

As well as an open-plan living area, Michael's New York abode also features an outside terrace area.

GMA's Michael Strahan with ex-wife Jean

The former sports star opened up about his divorce in an interview with People, saying: "Personally, getting divorced is probably one of the toughest things I've ever gone through.

"It was also a learning experience and I learned a lot about myself and I learned a lot about a lot of the people who were around at that time and some aren't around anymore

The GMA star is a doting father to four children

He previously opened up about fatherhood during another interview with People.

He said: "My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it's all about family, now more than anything."

