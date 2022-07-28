The adorable ways Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are including their children on their honeymoon They sure know how to keep busy!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are undoubtedly living it up and thriving in Paris as they celebrate their long-awaited – and twenty years in the making – nuptials, and it seems their children are having just as much fun.

The couple have fans gushing and fawning over their honeymoon non-stop, especially since it was revealed that they included their children into the mix as well.

While the two lovebirds have certainly had some time to themselves and some extra special and romantic dinners, Seraphina and Violet, along with Max and Emme have had their fair share of exciting plans.

They kicked off their epic vacation with a boat cruise on Saturday, 23 July riding along the Seine on Petrus III, a stunning yacht from 1953, and pictures see the kids bonding with one another and having the best time.

Plus, while Ben has certainly showered his new wife with plenty of love and attention, he has also made sure to spend some quality time with his daughter as well.

On Monday, Seraphina, 13, was spotted enjoying lunch with her father in Cyril Lignac's Aux Prés, a bistro in the Left Bank's St. Germain neighborhood. From there, they continued their Parisian outing with a stop at the iconic Sennelier Art Store, a shop famous for having been Pablo Picasso's preferred shop to get his painting materials.

Their vacation started with a cruise down the Seine aboard a luxury yacht

Meanwhile, Jen took her own teen twins shopping around the city, after which she treated herself to her own epic shopping expedition, having not one but two appointments at Hermès.

Afterwards, they all continued shopping together, stopping by Sephora, Micromania – a popular video game store – and at La Samaritaine department store.

The honeymoon has proved more than anything just how well the two families get along

Ben and Jen were sure to have their children take in the culture as well, and visited the famous L'Orangerie Museum afterwards.

They finished off their busy day with a dinner at the beloved Brasserie Lipp, and as if their day hadn't been busy enough, they went to an entirely different spot for dessert, Le Flore en l'Île, where they surely enjoyed some of their crêpes and artisanal ice cream.

