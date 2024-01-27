Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Drew Barrymore opens up about being catfished on a dating app - it 'made me feel stupid'
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Drew Barrymore opens up about being catfished on a dating app - it 'made me feel stupid'

The 48-year-old is a mom of two

Drew Barrymore opens up about being catfished on a dating app - it 'made me feel stupid'
Bryony Gooch
Bryony GoochUS Writer
Share this:

While dating apps may have made it easier to meet people, they've brought a whole host of complications with them - even Drew Barrymore has encountered obstacles after revealing she was once catfished on an app.

The 50 First Dates star spoke out on her talk show about her experiences online dating, and how one person had tried to lie about their identity while trying to seduce her. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 11: Drew Barrymore is seen on January 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)© Raymond Hall
Drew stuns in yellow

"This guy on my dating app said he was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams," she explained on her eponymous talk show as she revealed she quickly swiped right on the potential suitor to make her move.

"So I wrote to him and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I went to the first practice game. I was so frustrated being a girl from Los Angeles who loves football and we didn't have any teams, and then I moved away to New York and then we got two teams and—it's nice to meet you, my name is Drew.'"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 07: Drew Barrymore and Ross Mathews are seen outside "CBS Studio" on February 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)© Raymond Hall
Drew with co-host Ross Mathews

Drew swiftly realized that she had been lied to. "He was not the quarterback for the L.A. Rams," she explained. "He's a musician that thought he was being cute."

Disappointed, Drew carried on that the man dared to call her 'Drewski'.

She said: "The guy was like, ‘Hey Drewski, and I was like, ‘I hate you. You pithy, deceiving, playful—you've made me feel stupid. I don't know who you are. I feel so dumb. Why did we have to get off on this foot? I hate you!'"

Drew Barrymore (R) and Will Kopelman attend a game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on March 25, 2011 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
The former couple started dating in 2011

Drew took to the audience to settle the issue, asking how she should feel about the awkward encounter. Many people completely understood her disappointment, with her co-host Ross Matthews explaining, "You should feel lied to - robbed."

He added his disappointment: "I had a fantasy that you're like the new Taylor Swift and you'd be at the games, right?"

But for Drew, it was nothing to do with finding a man like Travis Kelce. Although she admitted that she had taken inspiration from Taylor Swift when it came to dating again.

You may also like

"She just went on a date," Drew said of the songstress back in October. "It made me think I could just go out on a date."

The Never Been Kissed star shares two daughters with ex-husband Will Kopelman, and revealed recently that it hadn't been easy raising her daughters, as she shared the tip that got her "the best results I've ever gotten in my parenting" while dealing with her daughter's tantrums.

Drew learned to "walk in the room and just say, 'I understand we're having a moment. I'm here on the other side of this door for you, waiting. When you are ready, I am here.'"

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more