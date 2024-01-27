Drew Barrymore opens up about being catfished on a dating app - it 'made me feel stupid'

While dating apps may have made it easier to meet people, they've brought a whole host of complications with them - even Drew Barrymore has encountered obstacles after revealing she was once catfished on an app.

The 50 First Dates star spoke out on her talk show about her experiences online dating, and how one person had tried to lie about their identity while trying to seduce her.

© Raymond Hall Drew stuns in yellow

"This guy on my dating app said he was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams," she explained on her eponymous talk show as she revealed she quickly swiped right on the potential suitor to make her move.

"So I wrote to him and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I went to the first practice game. I was so frustrated being a girl from Los Angeles who loves football and we didn't have any teams, and then I moved away to New York and then we got two teams and—it's nice to meet you, my name is Drew.'"

© Raymond Hall Drew with co-host Ross Mathews

Drew swiftly realized that she had been lied to. "He was not the quarterback for the L.A. Rams," she explained. "He's a musician that thought he was being cute."

Disappointed, Drew carried on that the man dared to call her 'Drewski'.

She said: "The guy was like, ‘Hey Drewski, and I was like, ‘I hate you. You pithy, deceiving, playful—you've made me feel stupid. I don't know who you are. I feel so dumb. Why did we have to get off on this foot? I hate you!'"

© Getty The former couple started dating in 2011

Drew took to the audience to settle the issue, asking how she should feel about the awkward encounter. Many people completely understood her disappointment, with her co-host Ross Matthews explaining, "You should feel lied to - robbed."

He added his disappointment: "I had a fantasy that you're like the new Taylor Swift and you'd be at the games, right?"

But for Drew, it was nothing to do with finding a man like Travis Kelce. Although she admitted that she had taken inspiration from Taylor Swift when it came to dating again.

"She just went on a date," Drew said of the songstress back in October. "It made me think I could just go out on a date."

The Never Been Kissed star shares two daughters with ex-husband Will Kopelman, and revealed recently that it hadn't been easy raising her daughters, as she shared the tip that got her "the best results I've ever gotten in my parenting" while dealing with her daughter's tantrums.

Drew learned to "walk in the room and just say, 'I understand we're having a moment. I'm here on the other side of this door for you, waiting. When you are ready, I am here.'"