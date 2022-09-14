Social media star Dai Time shares exciting news with official statement This social media star just got her show renewed on Snapchat

Sixteen-year-old African-American Influencer Dai Time has been greenlit by Snapchat for a second season of It's Dai Time.

On September 14 social media star Dai announced the renewal of her Snapchat series. In a statement to HELLO! Dai shared that she is "really looking forward to the new series".

The teen’s series covers pop culture and celebrity topics with some of season one’s top headlines being 'Guess Gen Z’s Hottest Couple' and 'Justin’s GF Issues'.

"I’ve been interviewing celebrities since I was 11-years-old, I’ve been blessed to be able to conduct interviews at events like the BET Awards and the NAACP red carpet," the teen continued.

Dai has interviewed celebs such as Kris Jenner, Nick Cannon, Gabrielle Union, and more.

In the trailer, she tells her fans that she "realized that Gen Z" needed her. This was the turning point for the creator, as this is when she and her mom moved from Atlanta, Georgia to Los Angeles, California, where she quickly amassed over 500,000 followers on Instagram.

Dai is 16

In late August 2022, the social media sensation announced that she had received a plaque from YouTube for amassing over 100,000 subscribers on YouTube alone.

While the star has received mass amounts of positive attention, she also says that she receives a decent amount of negative attention too.

"Negative interactions are unavoidable, but I practice patience and forgiveness all the time. I try to remember that I don’t know what this person has gone through, or if they might be having a bad day. But when I’m online and I witness bullying on my page I definitely block the comment right away," Dai previously told Rival Magazine.

"My personal space is a priority, and I should not have to deal with comments like that on my own device."