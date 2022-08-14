Nicole Kidman shares sweet reunion with Keith Urban as she makes surprise appearance Fans were gushing over the romantic moment

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are undoubtedly nothing but supportive of one another's careers, but that doesn't mean their busy schedules don't cause some difficult moments in their marriage.

This year is an extra busy one for the couple, as Keith is on tour across the world until the very end of the year, and Nicole has several projects in production. However, the two appear to be nothing but capable about making things work, and they've just had a heartfelt reunion following their busy months, and it is as sweet as it gets.

Despite their packed itinerary, the couple found a moment to spend some quality time together, and did it the best way they know how, by surprising fans on stage in the middle of one of the country singer's concerts.

WATCH: Keith opens up about his marriage to Nicole

Nicole took to Instagram Stories to share with fans the heartfelt and romantic moment, with a black and white video of themselves embracing one another on stage.

The video sees her husband taking a step back from the microphone as his wife – sporting a chic and billowing off-the-shoulder dress – walked over to him and they tightly wrapped their arms around each other.

As the singer is seen smiling ear to ear, the crowd is heard immediately erupting in cheers and applause over the delightful surprise appearance. The actress captured her Instagram Story of the reunion with: "On the road with @keithurban."

The adorable moment on stage

The country star is set to be away from home for the remainder of the year, as his very last tour date is on 17 December. On the bright side, he is finishing up the tour in none other than in his and his wife's home, with the very last performance being in Melbourne, Australia, and the prior ten will be all throughout the continent.

Meanwhile, the mom-of-four is coming off of several new project releases, including The Northman, Being the Ricardos, Nine Perfect Strangers, and Roar, and there's plenty more in the works coming soon.

The two recently spent a romantic few days in Paris

She is currently filming Expats, a television series for Amazon Prime Video which she is also producing. It is "a look at the personal and professional lives of a tight-knit group of expatriates living in Hong Kong," and also features Anjelica Huston's nephew and House of Gucci actor Jack Huston.

She is also set to appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which stars Jason Momoa and has a 2023 release, as well as in an animated movie titled Spellbound, which follows "a teenager who comes of age using her magical powers to defend her family."

