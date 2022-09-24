Larry Birkhead inundated with support as his mom dies

Larry Birkhead and daughter Danielynn are currently mourning as the photographer broke the news that his mom had died earlier in the month following a battle with lung cancer.

Larry took to Instagram earlier in the week to share a photo of himself alongside his late mother as they wrapped their arms around each other during a glitzy event. Larry was dressed for the occasion in a smart shirt, while his late mom oozed glamour in a striking white gown. Another photo saw how family-orientated his mom was, as she doted on her grandchildren, including Dannielynn.

Larry's mom would have helped the star raise his Daniellynn, as her mom, Anna Nicole Smith, passed away in 2007 when she was just five months old. In the later stages of her life, Larry divided his time caring for his mom as well as raising Danielynn.

In a touching caption, the star penned: "I don't post much. I also have never posted about my Mom because she was so private. However, on Saturday, my Mom passed away after she lost her second battle with lung cancer.

"She outlasted all expectations from her doctors and did things… well her way. For the last year and a half, I dedicated my every day to her juggling being a caretaker and a single parent. She was one of the ones that grew up when smoking was promoted as 'glamorous.'

He signed off, saying: "I am just glad she is no longer suffering and in pain. She had great care and great doctors. I will miss her so much. I Love You Mom."

Larry remembered his mom with a sweet family photo

The photographer was immediately inundated with support from his followers, as one shared: "Oh Larry, I'm so so sorry for the loss of your Mom. You've been such a blessing to her... Praying for peace. I'm so sorry my friend."

A second wrote: "Oh I am so so sorry. Sending you much love," and a third commented: "So sorry to hear this @larryanddannielynn. So very sorry for your loss to you and your whole family. She was such a firecracker, and I’m thankful I got to meet her!"

And in a heartfelt comment, a fourth added: "Many heartfelt condolences to you and your family. It takes a special son to do all that you've done for her. I'm glad you were able to be with her throughout. She must have loved every second you had together. It's never goodbye, It is until we see each other again..."

