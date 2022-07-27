How Anna Nicole Smith's daughter paid tribute to her late mom in her 'own special way' The Playboy star passed away when daughter Dannielynn was just five months old

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn was less than a year old when her mom tragically passed away from an accidental drug overdose.

The now 15-year-old has been raised by her doting father, Larry Birkhead, who has primarily kept her out of the spotlight.

However, in 2012, Dannielynn made a rare public appearance to pay a heartfelt tribute to Anna Nicole.

VIDEO: Larry Birkhead talks raising his and Anna Nicole Smith's daughter

Dannielynn travelled to New York with her father to shoot a campaign for Guess Kids to celebrate Anna Nicole's campaigns for Guess.

At the time, Larry told Good Morning America: "Dannielynn has always looked up to her mom's image and ... I think that this is kind of Dannielynn's way of paying tribute to her mom in her own special way."

Dannielynn recently made headlines after being pictured with her dad at Janet Jackson's concert.

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter with dad Larry Birkhead

The teenager is the spitting image of her famous mother and looked delighted to be posing alongside Janet backstage with her dad.

Dannielynn and Larry were also photographed at the annual Kentucky Derby in May - an event that has a bittersweet meaning for the pair.

Larry takes his daughter there every year, and the place has an emotional place in his heart, as it's where he met his daughter's mom.

Dannielynn enjoyed her childhood away from the spotlight

He does this to honor the past as well as creating new traditions with Dannielynn.

Talking to Fox News Digital of the annual affair at the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala for the pre-Derby diabetes fundraiser, he explained: "We had a really great time, and it's kind of been a tradition that we would go every year."

He continued: "That's where I met Anna Nicole Smith. And it's something that I've taken my daughter back every year since. She's old enough to kind of understand what it is."

He added: "Since I did meet her mom there, it started off just kind of me taking her back and showing her around and kind of letting her know the stories that, you know, this is kind of where I met your mom and things.

"And then it came to kind of people look for my daughter there because I really don't let her do any public events. And so, in all honesty, the Kentucky Derby is kind of the growth chart for Dannielynn."

Anna Nicole Smith passed away when Dannielynn was just five months old

Dannielynn was born in 2006 and initially Howard was listed on her birth certificate as the father.

However, photographer Larry claimed paternity and a DNA test later confirmed that he was indeed the little girl’s dad.

Tragically, five months later, in February 2007, Anna was found unresponsive in a Florida hotel room and was pronounced dead in hospital. She was just 39.

