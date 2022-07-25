Anna Nicole Smith's daughter beams as dad Larry Birkhead makes her dream come true The proud father shared an incredible snapshot

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter couldn’t stop smiling after meeting one of her idols at the weekend.

Proud dad Larry Birkhead shared an incredible photo featuring 16-year-old Dannielynn – and her face says it all!

WATCH: Larry Birkhead talks to 20/20 about raising daughter with late Anna Nicole Smith

Father and daughter had headed out together in Cincinnati to watch Janet Jackson in concert. And they later got to meet the pop icon in person.

"After hours of singing, dancing and sweating through the @cincymusicfest we got to hang with @janetjackson," Larry revealed as he shared a snapshot of the trio.

Dannilynn can be seen beaming in the photograph

"She killed it, managed to include all of her hits, sing and dance in the heat and still find time for two of her fans. A great weekend. How cute is Janet?!"

Fans went wild for the photo, with a huge number praising Larry as "the best dad". "You've been such an amazing Father to Dannielynn, and she's a beautiful, kind, respectful and loving young lady," wrote one. "I applaud you both for coming through so much, while maintaining, and nurturing such beautiful qualities in each other."

Larry was praised as the "best dad" by fans

A second said: "This is awesome! Unbeatable Dad!" And a third added: "Wonderful! You're the best dad! Anna is smiling down on you both."

Dannielynn's late mother Anna Nicole was an American socialite who found fame in the early 1990s when she married Howard J. Marshall who was 63 years older than her.

He has raised his daughter as a single parent

"I'm not a gold digger," insisted Anna at the time. "I could have married him a week after we met or two weeks after we met. I could have married him years before. And I didn't. I didn't. I went out and I made something of myself. And people don't appreciate that. I wanted to marry him because he loved me and he took care of me."

Dannielynn was born in 2006 and initially Howard was listed on her birth certificate as the father. However, photographer Larry claimed paternity and a DNA test later confirmed that he was indeed the little girl’s dad.

Anna Nicole passed away in 2007

Tragically, five months later, in February 2007, Anna was found unresponsive in a Florida hotel room and was pronounced dead in hospital. She was just 39.

