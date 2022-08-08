George Stephanopoulos mourns devastating death of GMA colleague

George Stephanopoulos had some sad news for views on GMA on Monday morning as he announced the devastating death of a much-loved colleague.

The news anchor revealed at the start of the week that GMA stage manager, Bill Miller, had passed away.

After Michael Strahan announced that Bill had passed away last week, George told viewers: "Bill was a total pro. He brought his expertise to nearly every show on the network — here at GMA, This Week, even New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

VIDEO: GMA's George Stephanopoulos pays heartbreaking tribute to much-loved colleague

"On set, he always made you feel 'I've got this. This is handled.' Also had a great dry sense of humor."

Co-star Robin Roberts added: "He was a gentle, gentle giant, and our hearts, our condolences, our prayers go out to Bill's boys Logan and Jake, whom he absolutely adored."

GMA Weekend co-anchor Whit Johnson also posted tribute on Instagram, alongside footage of the show paying tribute to Bill on Sunday's show.

He wrote: "Truly sad and shocking news for our weekend @goodmorningamerica team. Our stage manager, Bill Miller, passed away this week. We are heartbroken and devastated. He was the centerpiece of our studio.

GMA's Ginger Zee also paid tribute to Bill

"The kind of guy you could meet once and never forget. The king of the one-liner burn that could drop an entire room to its knees in laughter. Even if you were on the receiving end of one of his jokes (I was there often), you couldn't help but laugh too, because he delivered it with love.

"Every weekend I'd look to 'Big Bill' for guidance and he’d show me the way. Standing next to every camera. Giving me the countdown. Telling me what’s next.

The GMA family are incredibly close

"Now we’re all feeling a little lost without him. Bill was part of the ABC family for more than two decades. Sending love and condolences to his family and two young boys. RIP Bill Miller."

Ginger Zee also paid tribute on her own Instagram page. The star wrote: "Sending all my love to @bigbillmiller67's family - he was such a fantastic stage manager. We loved talking about our families and I always appreciated his humor & support. Rest in peace friend."

