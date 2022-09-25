Goldie Hawn praised by fans for mental health awareness work

Goldie Hawn is always busy, between Hollywood duties and being a devoted matriarch to one of its most beloved families, but she always makes sure to have time to focus on her mental health.

The star has been an avid advocate for mental health awareness for nearly two decades, particularly within children, since founding her organization MindUp in 2003.

She never fails to inspire fans with her activism and her work towards improving the young generation's mental wellness, and her latest appearance to speak on it is no different.

WATCH: Goldie Hawn reveals heartbreaking battle with depression

The actress took part in the Concordia Annual Summit in New York, where prominent public figures around the world, including First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, spoke about the world's most pressing issues.

Taking to Instagram to share a clip of herself speaking to some of the conference attendees, Goldie says: "It doesn't matter whether we're the brightest people in the world, or maybe the kindest people in the world. All these things are who we are."

The video montage for the event states that: "Her foundation aims to equip kids with the social and emotional development they need for happier lives."

Goldie has been promoting mentall wellness for decades

Another clip shows the mother-of-three telling the camera: "I just want to say, that emotions come and go. Sometimes you feel highs, sometimes you feel low. It's actually the way the brain works."

She added: "But I want you to remember one thing, and that is that when you were born, you laughed a lot, a lot. So that seed of joy is still here guys," she said pointing towards her heart.

The star has also opened up about her own mental health struggles

In conclusion, Goldie reminded fans: "So reach down deep and know that's who you are. You have access to your own ability to feel happy."

Her followers were quick to praise and commend her for her work, taking to the comments section to write: "I love you and your kind, loving , compassionate heart," and: "So important to remember," as well as: "You are one the most sweetest humans on this earth."

