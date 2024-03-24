Oliver Hudson admits he had 'most trauma' with mom Goldie Hawn as he talks forgiveness of dad Bill Hudson

Oliver Hudson has long been open about the impact growing up estranged from his father Bill Hudson had on him, but now he's shedding light on how it also impacted his perception of mom Goldie Hawn.

The And Just Like That actor, 47, along with his sister Kate Hudson, 44, was primarily raised by the First Wives Club actress on her own, until she met longtime partner Kurt Russell in 1983, when he was seven years old.

Both him and his sister consider the Overboard actor to be their "Pa," and fans are well aware of the tight-knit relationship they have, however he recently spoke candidly about the childhood "trauma" he experienced nonetheless.

Speaking on the March 18 episode of his and Kate's podcast Sibling Revelry, Oliver detailed his experience going to the Hoffman Institute, a popular week-long therapy retreat.

Describing it as a "really powerful" experience, he noted how his experience with it largely focused on "unpacking the patterns that have been put upon you from your parents and then step parents as well."

"This course was all about understanding what these patterns were and kind of learning how to break through them and building your toolbox," he added.

© Getty Bill and Goldie were married from 1976 to 1982

He went on to detail how the process helped him understand his parents better and the decisions they made, saying: "The forgiveness and the compassion that you feel towards them at the end of this process is unbelievable because then you realize that they're only repeating the ship that they went through, you know, with their parents."

Oliver further opened up about how it facilitated him forgiving his father, who split from Goldie in 1982, sharing: "The forgiveness of my father was huge because his dad left him when he was five years old in the middle of the night, gone. You know, my dad didn't do exactly that, but essentially he bailed, you know, so I can't always help but think when we're parenting, like what am I imprinting upon [my kids]."

© Getty Oliver in 2000 with Goldie, Kurt, their son Wyatt, and Kate

The father-of-three then confessed that though he initially went into the process thinking he would largely focus on his dad and stepdad, and that conversations about his mom would be "easy breezy" because "she was always the constant in my life," she was in fact who came up the most throughout the process.

Oliver explained: "My mother was the one that I had almost the most trauma about, interestingly enough, because she was my primary caregiver and I was with her all of the time, so I felt unprotected at times."

© Instagram The actor is a dad of three

"She would be working in a way, or she had new boyfriends that I didn't really like," he continued, noting: "This was my own perception as a child who didn't have a dad and who needed her to be there, you know, and she just wasn't sometimes."

In spite of their previous ups and downs, the Russell-Hawn bunch – which also includes Goldie and Kurt's son Wyatt Russell – remain uber close. Oliver has been married to wife Erinn Bartlett since 2006, and the two share sons Wilder, 16, and Bodhi, 13, plus daughter Rio, ten.

