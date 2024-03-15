Goldie Hawn's baby grandson pictured for first time during family vacation

Goldie Hawn loves being a grandmother and her family is forever growing!

Most recently, in February, she became a grandmother for the eighth time following the arrival of son Wyatt Russell and his wife Meredith Hagner's second child, Boone.

Baby Boone is just too cute, and has been pictured for the first time in a new image uploaded by Meredith on Instagram.

The protective mom placed an emoji face over her son's head to protect his privacy, but from what can be seen, he is just too cute!

Boone was dressed in a tiny navy and white babygrow and was seen lying on his mom, who was resting by a waterfall during the family's vacation.

Goldie Hawn's youngest grandchild Boone pictured with mom Meredith Hagner

"Newborn waterfall naps," she captioned the image.

Meredith and Wyatt are also parents to older son Buddy, who was born in 2020.

The couple welcomed Boone in February, and announced his arrival to the world on social media, alongside a picture of Wyatt and Meredith kissing while cradling their newborn son.

© Getty Images Meredith Hagner and Wyatt Russell are parents to two young sons

"Boone Joseph Russell. Born Feb 13, a week before his due date," Meredith wrote beside the picture. She added: "8 pounds 3 oz of heaven. Hearts overflowing," alongside a red heart emoji.

Goldie and her long-term partner Kurt Russell are also grandparents to Kate Hudson's three children - Ryder, Bingham and Rani, and Oliver Hudson and his wife Erinn's three children - Bohdi, Wilder and Rio.

© Albert L. Ortega Goldie is incredibly close to her family

Wyatt, like his older siblings, has followed in his parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry, although is notoriously private when it comes to doing interviews.

However, the actor previously gave a rare insight into his personal life during an appearance on Good Morning America. On the topic of fatherhood, he said: "It's everything everyone says it is. The best way I can describe it - and I was talking about it with my wife - is every love song you ever heard is not about your partner, it's about your kids."

© Jonathan Leibson Wyatt Russell with mom Goldie Hawn

Wyatt and Meredith started dating in 2015 after they were both cast in the film Folk Hero & Funny Guy and after three years of dating, Wyatt proposed on Christmas Day in 2018 surrounded by their family in Wyatt's native Colorado.

Meredith shared the moment on Instagram: "The love of my dang life proposed to me. He is the best guy in the world," she wrote, alongside a photo of herself having just jumped into Wyatt's arms as their pet dogs jumped around their feet excitedly.

"It was an epic surprise surrounded by our closest family and I would give the proposal 5 stars on yelp!!!!!"

