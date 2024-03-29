Goldie Hawn gets emotional over personal family update involving daughter Kate Hudson: 'Makes me weep'

Goldie Hawn is incredibly proud of all three of her children, and was left overcome with emotion this week following her daughter Kate Hudson's incredibly personal news.

The actress announced the release of her brand new single, Live Forever, inspired by motherhood. Goldie shared a teaser video on her Instagram Stories, along with the message: "My daughter's talent has transcended just being a proud mother to pure awe! This song makes me weep for the bittersweet truth about motherhood and growing up together. A must listen."

Kate herself posted the video on her own Instagram account, and explained more about her latest single and the meaning behind it.

She wrote: "Out now, Live Forever. (Video and song link in bio) Our babies leave us eventually and we have to watch them go take on the world. Some of us were so young that we were trying to figure out who we were simultaneously.

"That’s this song for me. My love letter to parents and the kids waving goodbye. And all those young mamas out there doing the best they can and trying to do some growing up themselves. You got this. This love will always Live Forever."

Goldie Hawn paid a heartwarming tribute to her daughter Kate Hudson

Kate also tagged her oldest son Ryder Robinson, 20, in the video, which featured several throwback videos of him as a baby. Kate shares Ryder with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson, and is also mom to 12-year-old Bingham, who she shares with ex Matt Bellamy.

She shares youngest daughter Rani Rose with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

© Getty Goldie has a close bond with daughter Kate Hudson

Goldie loves nothing more than spending time with her children and grandchildren. She shares Kate and son Oliver Hudson with ex-husband Bill Hudson, as well as youngest son Wyatt Russell with long-term partner Kurt Russell.

The award-winning actress previously opened up about her close bond with her family during a rare interview, telling Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them. "Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

© Todd Williamson Goldie with her children and grandchildren

Goldie and Kurt first started dating on Valentine's Day in 1983, but have never felt the need to get married. During an appearance on UK chat show Loose Women in 2015, Goldie was asked why she hadn't married Kurt after all their years together.

She replied: "I would have been long divorced if I'd been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have no plans to get married

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there's something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other. "For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

