Goldie Hawn's son's new chapter revealed as proud wife shares new photo with baby son

Goldie Hawn's family are incredibly talented, and there's no stopping them!

The Hollywood star's youngest child Wyatt Russell has embarked on an exciting new chapter that has been fully supported by his wife, Meredith Hagner, who has paid tribute to the dad-of-two in a new Instagram post.

Wyatt has created a new sparkling water, Lake Hour, and Meredith explained in her message about his tireless work creating the new beverage.

The actress posted the message alongside a picture of herself carrying the couple's newborn baby son Boone, who was born in February.

She wrote: "Full disclosure, I was not expecting @drinklakehour to be good. My husband has been working painfully hard on developing this drink and I was bracing myself for it to be 'meh' simply because I think most hard seltzers are 'meh'.

"Also, when your endlessly curious partner tries their hand at a new business or hobby it really can go either way. A few years ago he tried to learn violin and I would have sawed my own arm off from the other room to escape it. Don’t even get my started on the business he wanted to start that combines deodorant and a container that has a wipe attached to the deodorant?

"Anyways, he did a blind taste test about a year ago for me and I was like 'oh great, I’ve been cornered. There’s no lying now'.

© Getty Wyatt Russell's wife Meredith Hagner is incredibly proud of his new venture

"He blind tested @drinklakehour for me against all the other top hard seltzers and some obscure ones too, and it won every time. I’m completely obsessed. It’s now my favorite drink and I absolutely am not lying or even being supportive about it.

"I am unbelievably proud of how tirelessly he’s worked. I have a beverage coming out of my tits at 2 hour intervals, it’s called #breastmilk. I will argue it’s harder to make and more complex in its flavor profile, but I’ve learned in marriage it’s not a competition (i just always win) .

© Getty Images The celebrity couple on the red carpet just before the arrival of their second son, Boone

"#drinklakehour but like really @drinklakehour !! Also drink my #breastmilk!! It’s called #HAGGYHOUR!!!! But for real this LakeHour stuff IS ACTUALLY GOOD and IM NOT BEING NICE!!!!"

Meredith and Wyatt have been married since 2019 following four years of marriage. The couple met after meeting on the set of Folk Hero & Funny Guy.

© Jonathan Leibson Wyatt Russell with mom Goldie Hawn

Wyatt proposed to Meredith on Christmas Day in 2018 during their annual family trip to Colorado. At the time, Meredith shared the moment on social media.

She wrote: "The love of my dang life proposed to me. He is the best guy in the world. It was an epic surprise surrounded by our closest family and I would give the proposal 5 stars on yelp!!!!!"

The couple are also parents to oldest son Buddy, who was born in 2020. They are notoriously private and rarely share photos of their children, preferring for them to enjoy a childhood away from the public eye.

