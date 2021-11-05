George Clooney pens open letter requesting privacy over fears for his children's safety The actor shares twins with Amal Clooney

George Clooney penned an open letter on Thursday night requesting an end to photos of his children being published by the media.

MORE: George Clooney's 25-minute proposal mishap with wife Amal revealed

The Ocean's Eleven actor revealed fears for his four-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella's safety, explaining that his A-list status and his wife, Amal Clooney's job as a human rights lawyer, means that they must take extra precautions when it comes to the wellbeing of their family.

Loading the player...

WATCH: George and Amal Clooney's cutest moments

George was spurred on to write the letter to "the Daily Mail and other publications" after seeing a photo of the one-year-old son of actor Billie Lourd.

He penned: "Having just seen photos of Billie Lourd’s 1 year-old baby in your publication, and the fact that you subsequently took those pictures down, we would request that you refrain from putting our children’s faces in your publication.

SEE: Amal Clooney offers a rare glimpse inside the family home

READ: George and Amal Clooney spend £90k on children's mindblowing playhouse

"I am a public figure and accept the oftentimes intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job. Our children have made no such commitment.

"The nature of my wife’s work has her confronting and putting on trial terrorist groups and we take as much precaution as we can to keep our family safe.

George and Amal have never shared photos of their children

"We cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover. We have never sold a picture of our kids, we are not on social media and never post pictures because to do so would put their lives in jeopardy. Not paranoid jeopardy but real world issues, with real world consequences."

He concluded: "We hope that you would agree that the need to sell advertisement isn’t greater than the need to keep innocent children from being targeted. Thank you. George Clooney."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.