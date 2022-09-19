Barack Obama details daughters' memories with the Queen in poignant tribute The Obamas had some incredible times with the late monarch

Barack Obama has shared some personal family memories from their time with the Queen on the day of her funeral.

The former POTUS praised the late monarch for her generosity, especially when it came to his two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

In a touching video, Barack said: "She could not have been more kind of thoughtful to me and Michelle."

VIDEO: Emotional moments from the Queen's funeral

He then recalled a time that the entire family were travelling to London, and how Buckingham Palace had reached out.

"Her Majesty had invited Michelle and the two girls to tea. She then offered to drive the two girls around in her golden carriage around the grounds of Buckingham Palace. It was the sort of generosity and consideration that left a mark in my daughters' lives that's still there."

Michelle and I were lucky enough to know Her Majesty The Queen. Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with extraordinary generosity. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and those mourning her passing. pic.twitter.com/pHzpUJwgYb — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 19, 2022

Barack Obama paid a heartfelt tribute to the Queen and shared personal memories

Barack also described the Queen as a "good listener" and remembered her "genuine curiosity," adding "although she was impatient to get to the point."

The political figure also remembered another meeting, a state dinner in 2011 at Buckingham Palace, Barack said the Queen was "dressed up quite a bit" which was concerning for Michelle who had selected a "small, modest broach" of "nominal value" as a gift for the monarch.

Barack had a great relationship with the Queen

However the following evening at a dinner at the US Embassy the Queen was wearing the then First Lady's broach, in a moment Barack said "was an example of the subtle thoughtfulness that she consistently displayed, not just to us but to everybody she interacted with".

In the caption alongside the video, Michelle Obama's husband wrote: "Michelle and I were lucky enough to know Her Majesty The Queen.

Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with extraordinary generosity. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and those mourning her passing."