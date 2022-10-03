Meet Derek Hough's fiancée Hayley Erbert - and the dancing couple's sweet love story The DWTS judge has so much to look forward to!

Derek Hough has been a familiar face on Dancing with the Stars for many years, first as a professional dancer, and most recently as a judge, alongside Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

The popular dance show has given Derek more than just his exciting job too, as it was the very place he met the love of his life, Hayley Erbert.

Derek and Hayley - a former troupe dancer with the show - even danced together on the program back in 2015, the time they began dating.

What's more, earlier in the year the happy couple announced their engagement. Here's everything you need to know about Hayley and her romance with Derek.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's engagement

Derek and Hayley got engaged on June 2, and shared the happy news on social media. The DWTS judge posted a picture of himself embracing his new fiancée while surrounded by candles and a floral display.

"It's only the beginning…the beginning of forever," Derek wrote, as many fans and famous faces - including Jennifer Lopez - commented on the happy news.

What's more, Derek proposed at the most special place for them, their own home, after spending the day in Yosemite, and detailed that since it's where they both work and live together, it felt extra meaningful.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert got engaged in June

"We travel around the world and [do] all these amazing adventures, we love all that, but what we love even more is coming back home and being in our place together," he said to Us Weekly.

Derek's event planner also revealed they filled the house with over "250 candles and 1,600 roses."

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's family plans

Now that they're engaged, Derek is more than ready to start their life, and a family, together, and he's not shying away from talking all about it.

"I know she's just going to be an amazing mother and amazing wife and she's so thoughtful, so caring, so loving," he thoughtfully expressed to US Weekly.

The happy couple met on DWTS

Continuing, he said: "Just seeing the way she is with our animals, I mean if she's even a quarter of the way she is with our animals how she is with our kids I just can't wait to see her be a mom."

He concluded his heartfelt tribute to his fiancée by maintaining that, ultimately: "Hayley is The One."

