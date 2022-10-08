Gracie McGraw celebrates 'greatest day of my life' with heartfelt message The 25-year-old was thrilled

Gracie McGraw has had some exciting moments in her life but nothing could have prepared her for the joy she felt over her latest.

The oldest daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw was over-the-moon to reveal to her fans that she'd just spent the day with her idol, Ina Garten.

She took to Instagram with a selection of photos alongside her mom and the celebrated American author and host of the Food Network program Barefoot Contessa.

The caption explained their collaboration and read: "This was truly the greatest day my life. If you know me, you know how much I love @inagarten (also my mama @faithhill)!! A dream come true to be able to cook with @inagarten in her kitchen!!! I’m still pinching myself.

"Watch us this Sunday, October 9 at 12 pm on @foodnetwork (OMG!!) and streaming anytime on @discoveryplus."

Fans were very excited by the news and Faith was also delighted, taking to social media with a post of her own.

Gracie couldn't have looked happier in the photos

She shared similar photos of the trio drinking wine and posing together and captioned her post: "Walking into @inagarten’s made me feel like I was home. It was the most magical day with Ina and Gracie. We made Coca Cola Cake, a family favorite. Thank you, Ina!!!!!!! We love you even more and didn’t know that was possible."

Ina clearly had a great day to as she commented: "I loved getting to know you and Gracie so much!! Hope to see you again soon," and added four heart emojis.

Gracie is Faith and Tim's oldest daughter

Fans said they were counting down the hours until the could watch them cooking up a storm together.

They commented: "The pic of the 3 of you is so wonderful. Pure joy! can’t wait to watch this episode," and, "My all time favorite chef!!!! Love all her cookbooks so much. Watching her is like getting a warm hug," while a third added: "My two favorite things music and food! Magical."

