Louise Redknapp celebrates 'big anniversary' with gorgeous throwback snaps

Louise Redknapp celebrated a 'big anniversary' on Thursday with a slew of stunning throwback snaps.

Taking to Instagram, the songstress posted a carousel of professional shots to mark the 25-year anniversary of her second solo album, Woman In Me. Sharing snippets from her music videos, Louise dazzled fans with her 90s inspired outfits.

In one photo, the blonde beauty posed up a storm in a stylish off-the-shoulder blue knit. In keeping with the 90s aesthetic, Louise sported a headful of blonde highlights, frosted blue eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

Oozing nostalgia, a third photo showed Louise nailing a whimsical pose whilst dressed in a hip ensemble featuring black jeans, a simple black T-shirt and sporty red arm sweat bands.

The singer was a member of girl group, Eternal

She captioned her memorable photos: "Another big anniversary this time for my second solo album Woman In Me which was released 25 Years ago today!!!!!!

"Swipe right and take a look/listen and see how many of the singles you can remember? and… let me know in the comments below which tracks were your favourite from Woman In Me the album".

Louise's fans flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Listened to this album sooooo many times when I got it for Christmas, can't believe it's been 25 years!!" whilst a second penned: "Such a great album, let's go round again is played in my house literally every day."

Louise shares two sons with her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp

"Beautiful lady, beautiful songs. Giving out that girl power. Your albums have got me through so much," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "Looking very beautiful Louise," followed by a string of red heart emojis.

The star's nostalgic moment comes after she indulged in a spot of home renovation. Earlier this month, the star shared a reel detailing all the incredible renovations she made to her stunning Surrey home which included updating three cosy living areas, her garden, and her perfect dining area.

The star updated her living room

The mum-of-two added that the updates had added "a bit of character" to her home, and her fans couldn't help but agree. "Stunning! Looks amazing," one commented. "Think this is my dream house, love it all," another wrote, while a third told Louise: "So gorgeous."

Switching things up, Louise ditched her white bright interiors for a more opulent, cosy aesthetic. The star painted her walls a dark charcoal hue and replaced her grey sofas with a tan leather three-seater and a chic chaise longue.

