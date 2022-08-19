Exclusive: Louise Redknapp reveals full details of her workout regime - and it’s not what you think

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp, 47, has wowed fans with her incredible figure for years and in an exclusive chat with HELLO! the singer revealed the full details of how she stays in shape.

MORE: Exclusive: Louise Redknapp finally addresses ex-husband Jamie Redknapp's decision to remarry

The star shared that reformer pilates and a sweaty peloton session are her ultimate go-to's when it comes to training, but also made a cheeky confession about exercising, revealing that she'd much rather enjoy a meal out with friends rather than take on a grueling workout.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp rocks daring crop top for Nivea visit

"If someone said to me, 'do you want to meet for a drink and a bit of dinner on Tuesday night or go to the gym?' I mean, I'm always going to meet my mate for dinner. The gym is not at the front of my priorities," the star confessed before adding: "I'm not a big gym bunny."

READ: Exclusive: Louise Redknapp opens up about special bond with her sons ahead of 'tough' family change

SEE: Louise Redknapp shares intimate glimpse into family life

She continued: "I'd love to do yoga but after about three minutes I start thinking about all the other things I should be doing rather than sitting in this position and thinking I haven't got time for this today.

Louise can pose in very impressive ways

"I love pilates on the tower or on the reformer just because it's quick and it feels like a proper workout. One of my best friends is a pilates instructor so get through the whole hour. I think that's why I love it so much because I just lie there, my legs in straps doing an exercise and we're chatting away so it's lovely, just a nice thing to go and do."

The doting mother also revealed that she is partial to an indoor peloton session whilst watching Love Island, she explained: "I've got got a Peloton at home. I watch Love Island and go for a bike ride in the lounge, [people] must be looking [at me] like 'what was she doing?'

The star is a doting mother to sons Charley and Beau

"If I've got a night in, I get on the Peloton, bike ride, do a few situps, then I'm done. I watch Love Island on the Bike!"

READ: Peloton instructors reveal the sweat–proof makeup they swear by for exercise

Not only does Louise has the most incredible figure but her skin is always looking flawless and she recently became the proud ambassador for NIVEA Cellular Luminous630, which is available to purchase nationwide across all major retailers. Shop the NIVEA Cellular Luminous630 range here.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.