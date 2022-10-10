Mick Jagger and ex-wife Jerry Hall reunite in rare family photo The former celebrity couple have remained great friends

Mick Jagger may be one of the most famous musicians in the world, but rarely shares much about his private life with followers on social media.

However, over the weekend, fans were delighted to discover that he had been pictured out with his ex-wife Jerry Hall and their daughter Georgia May Jagger, along with the musician's girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick.

The photo was taken during Paris Fashion Week, and saw the group smiling around a table at dinner.

VIDEO: Mick Jagger's girlfriend Melanie showcases impressive moves

Georgia shared the picture on Instagram, and fans were quick to comment on it with delight. "So much love for this," one wrote, while another remarked: "I love how well everyone is getting along." A third added: "This is such a fantastic photo."

Mick and Jerry share four children together - Lizzie, James, Georgia and Gabriel - and have remained on good terms since their separation in 1999.

The Rolling Stone frontman and ballerina Melanie, meanwhile, have been dating since 2014. The couple welcomed a son Deveraux in 2016, who remains out of the spotlight.

Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall had dinner with daughter Georgia May Jagger and the singer's girlfriend Melanie

Mick is also father to Karis Jagger, his daughter with Marsha Hunt, Jade Jagger, his daughter with ex-wife Bianca, and Lucas Jagger, his son with Luciana Gimenez.

Mick's family unit is an incredibly happy one, with Jerry previous telling the Guardian: "I'm close with the mothers. I think family is really, really important. It gives you a good foundation, a lot of strength. It's really important to me that there is not conflict in the family. We have big Christmas get-togethers; with all the mums and all the children and it's wonderful. One big blended family."

Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall have remained on great terms since their divorce

Georgia, meanwhile, told Grazia what it was like during the holiday season in the Jagger household. "Christmas in our family is a really big deal. We always listen to Louis Prima, that's always been the music that goes with our Christmases."

She continued: "I think things like Christmas are all still important so that we can kind of still keep an idea of hope. Even though I'm not religious, my hope – or my Christmas dream – would be that we would all be treated equal in the world and that no one would go hungry."

