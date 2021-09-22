Mick Jagger's four-year-old son is his double in rare new photo The Rolling Stones star is a father of eight

Mick Jagger's youngest son really is his mini-me! The 78-year-old Rolling Stones star is a proud father to eight children, with four-year-old Deveraux his only child with partner Melanie Hamrick.

This week, Melanie took to Instagram to share a striking black and white close-up of her son showing Deveraux looking down at the camera with his blond hair falling around his face. He bears a striking resemblance to his famous father - right down to his pouting lips.

Friends and fans were quick to point out the similarities between the pair with one writing: "So adorable! Looks just like his dad!" "Mini Mick!" a second noted, while a third added: "He's his dad!!"

Melanie, 34, and Mick welcomed Deveraux – her first child – at the end of 2016, with a spokesperson for the couple telling HELLO! at the time: "Melanie Hamrick & Mick Jagger's son was born today in New York and they are both delighted. Mick was at the hospital for the arrival. Mother and baby are doing well and we request that the media respect their privacy at this time."

Little Deveraux bears a striking resemblance to his father

The couple first met in 2014, following the tragic death of his long-term partner, fashion designer L'Wren Scott. L’Wren tragically took her own life in March 2014 at the age of 49. She had been in a relationship with Mick since 2001.

Mick is also the father to Karis Jagger, his daughter with Marsha Hunt, and Jade Jagger, his daughter with ex-wife Bianca. Mick and his ex-girlfriend Jerry Hall have four children together: Lizzie, James, Georgia May and Gabriel. The rocker also has a son Lucas from a brief liaison with Luciana Gimenez Morad.

Melanie and Mick welcomed their son in December 2016

Mick has said in the past: "I think I'm a pretty good father. I have a nice affinity with children, not just my own. Kids keep you young and they keep you laughing."

