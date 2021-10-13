Mick Jagger shares downtime picture of him 'relaxing' – fans react The Rolling Stones will play two shows in Los Angeles this week

Mick Jagger delighted fans this week as he shared a picture of him 'relaxing' in Los Angeles ahead of the Rolling Stones' two shows at the SoFi Stadium.

Taking to Instagram, the 78-year-old posed on the balcony of his suite at The Maybourne Beverly Hills Hotel, and looked casual in dark blue trousers and a brown spotted shirt, which he accessorised with a cap.

"Relaxing in LA today …. See you Thursday night @sofistadium," he wrote alongside it.

Fans loved the snap, with many sharing their excitement ahead of the shows.

Mick showed off the incredible views of Los Angeles from his hotel suite

"You look so good," wrote a fan, whilst a second added: "The background + you is a masterpiece itself."

A third noted that he was looking younger than ever, whilst a fourth added: "Cheers Mick looking good my friend!

The best comment, however, was one made by his son Lucas Jagger who revealed he would be seeing him on Wednesday, ahead of the concert.

Lucas, 22, is one of Mick's eight children, and judging by how he interacts with him over social media, he is also his biggest fan.

Mick and Lucas, 22, are very close

Lucas, whose mother is Luciana Gimenez Morad, comments on every single one of his dad's posts, and fans have noticed!

"Cozy," "so cute," "cheers," or "amazing dadda," are just some of his most recent comments.

"I love when you reply," one fan wrote on his latest post, whilst another added: "It must be so Incredible to have such a super cool, talented and just amazing dad!!"

Mick is also the father to Karis Jagger, his daughter with Marsha Hunt, and Jade Jagger, his daughter with ex-wife Bianca. Mick and his ex-girlfriend Jerry Hall have four children together: Lizzie, James, Georgia May and Gabriel. His youngest child is four-year-old Deveraux his only child with partner Melanie Hamrick.