Mick Jagger welcomes new family member and shares first photo The Rolling Stones icon posed for a photo on Instagram

Mick Jagger is a very proud father of eight children, and is even a great-grandfather – but that hasn't stopped him from expanding his family further!

The Rolling Stones musician, 77, took to Instagram this week to introduce a new member to his clan, albeit of the furry variety.

Mick could be seen smiling in the candid snapshot sat on a floral sofa with a guitar resting nearby, and holding an adorable black kitten. He wrote: "Say hi to Nero, he's a little camera shy!"

The post went down a storm with his two million followers. "I mean, do I really need another reason to love Mick Jagger?!" one commented. "Love it that you're a cat lover!" a second wrote, while a third quipped: "Catisfaction!"

Mick certainly has a busy home life. His youngest child - a son named Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger, who he shares with professional ballerina Melanie Hamrick - turned four in December and no doubt keeps his parents on their toes.

Mick took to Instagram to introduce fans to Nero

Melanie, 34, became a first-time mum at the end of 2016, with a spokesperson for the couple telling HELLO! at the time: "Melanie Hamrick & Mick Jagger's son was born today in New York and they are both delighted. Mick was at the hospital for the arrival. Mother and baby are doing well and we request that the media respect their privacy at this time."

The couple first met in 2014, following the tragic death of his long-term partner, designer L'Wren Scott.

Mick and Melanie welcomed son Deveraux in December 2016

Mick, 73, is also the father to Karis Jagger, his daughter with Marsha Hunt, and Jade Jagger, his daughter with ex-wife Bianca. Mick and his ex-girlfriend Jerry Hall have four children together: Lizzie, James, Georgia May and Gabriel. The rocker also has a son Lucas from a brief liaison with Luciana Gimenez Morad.

Mick has said in the past: "I think I'm a pretty good father. I have a nice affinity with children, not just my own. Kids keep you young and they keep you laughing."

