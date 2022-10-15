Laura Hamilton reveals she still holidays with her ex-husband after splitting up The pair split in January

Laura Hamilton revealed that she has enjoyed multiple holidays with her ex-husband Alex Goward after splitting up in January after being married for nine years.

According to the MailOnline, the A Place in the Sun star revealed that she and her two children, Rocco, eight, and Tahlia, six, have enjoyed two holidays so far this year with Alex and have plans for a third in December.

She said: "I will say to the kids that we can see this is a challenge but let's try to take something positive from it.

"We are going skiing on boxing day together, that will be another family holiday — my ex-partner is coming and the children are really excited about that.

The couple share two children

"We've always said that we will co-parent our children and would continue to have family holidays. I'm really grateful that we've got a fantastic positive parenting approach."

So far this year, the pair were spotted enjoying time away in Spain and Greece.

In January, Laura announced that she and Alex had decided to separate. At the time, the presenter shared the news on Instagram by posting a photo of a printed Dr. Seuss quote that read: "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."

The pair were married for nine years

She wrote in the caption: "This isn't something I ever thought I'd be saying but, after 13 years of being together Alex and I have separated. Our children are and always will be our number one priority and we would respect privacy for our family at this time. Laura."

Since then, Laura opened up to HELLO! about the break-up and her decision to move into her own new home. "It was a decision we both came to. We have an enormous amount of respect for each other, but we are now on different paths," she said.

"At the point it was announced, we'd already overcome a lot of difficult times. But I am lucky that we have the relationship and respect for each other that we have, and our children's happiness will always be our priority."

