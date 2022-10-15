Miranda Lambert 'hit the jackpot' as singer shares new photo with husband Miranda married Brendan in 2019

Miranda Lambert celebrated her husband Brendan McLoughlin's 31st birthday on Friday - and fans had just one thing on their minds.

"Miranda…. Girl…. The jackpot was HIT," commented one friend as she shared a carousel of pictures of her husband shirtless, with their dogs, and cooking.

"I imagine while air streaming y’all use his abs to wash clothes," one fan joked in the comments as another wrote: "You make our girl so happy she deserves nothing but the best. Miranda truly hit the jackpot."

"So glad Miranda finally found the one," added another.

"Happy birthday to my @brendanjmcloughlin! So happy to celebrate the man with the biggest heart and biggest smile. A lover of all things food, cooking, golf, animals , fitness, sunshine , home, adventure, travel, friends, family and me," Miranda captioned the post.

Miranda and Brendan wed in an intimate ceremony at her stunning Tennessee home, which comes complete with a 400-acre horse farm, in 2019.

Miranda shared a series of pictures of Brendan on their travels

"I was married before, and it was a huge wedding, and everything was very public. So was my divorce," she previously said of her decision for an intimate wedding.

"I learned then that it's not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could."

The property is located near Primm Springs, roughly an hour drive south of Nashville, and luckily for her fans, Miranda has shared several sneak peeks inside on Instagram.

Brendan and Miranda wed in 2019

The home is the epitome of country chic and comes with two impeccably decorated guest cabins, a boathouse, a horse barn, a lake, 75 acres of manicured land and wooded hills, and a six-bay equipment garage with a caretaker apartment located on the top level.

The 3,544 square foot main house features a cozy front porch that overlooks the serene surroundings – which Miranda has said is her favorite place to write her hit songs.

