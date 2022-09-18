Miranda Lambert shares jaw-dropping throwback video as she counts down to Vegas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Miranda Lambert celebrated the countdown to her Las Vegas residency with a video clip that really got fans talking!

To the sounds of her song Geraldene, Miranda gave us flashes of her life and career - and her childhood pics showed her rocking some seriously amazing throwback fashion that followers couldn't resist commenting on.

"One week till we start causing a scene in Las Vegas for my Velvet Rodeo residency!!!," Miranda wrote alongside the short Instagram reel.

Miranda celebrated her Vegas residency with a throwback clip with some amazing fashion highlights

The video might only be little more than 10 seconds long but it’s definitely worth a watch – there's so much to see!

From childhood Miranda wearing a scrunchie and acid washed capris or performing in a little red vest, to a statement-making beer cowboy hat the country music star rocked years later, the short clip had quite a few memorable fashion moments.

"The red vest & cowboy hat is a whole mood. Meme worthy mood," said singer Caylee Hammack.

Another follower wrote: "Omg that Shiner Bock hat!!!! So awesome!!! You are so gorgeous!! I wish you all the best in Vegas!!! You are going to rock that place!"

Fans are ready for the Las Vegas shows, which kick off on September 23 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Fans are already making plans to see the Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency, which kicks off on Friday, September 23 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

"We will see you in a week in Las Vegas! #giddyup," said one fan. Another commented: "We are so excited!!! My bestie and I are gonna be acting up front row."

If you want to get in on the action, there are still tickets available for the opening night, with prices starting at $79 at Ticketmaster.

