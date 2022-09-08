Miranda Lambert reveals just how much her look has changed with unbelievable throwback photos The pictures are something else!

Thanks to one of TikTok's latest viral challenges, the Teenage Dirtbag trend, fans of various celebrities have been delighted to see some of their most surprising throwbacks, and Miranda Lambert is the latest to participate.

The trend is set to Wheezer's hit song Teenage Dirtbag, where people use the song to share some of their best "teenage dirtbag" moments, or iconic throwbacks in general.

The country star aced the challenge, and made fans nostalgic with some of the unbelievable photos she shared.

She took to Instagram to post her rendition, and the initial clip sees her in a large bedroom turned into a closet, and she is smiling at the camera donning a fitted white tank top with a criss-cross neckline, layered with a suede jacket decked out with fringe.

As soon as the chorus plays, it changes to a series of photos of a young Miranda, which immediately prompted fans to hail her "iconic" and a "queen."

Some of the snapshots include her wearing heavy eyeliner clad in short tank tops and low-rise jeans, or posing with a moody stare on a wooden bridge, sporting quite the bohemian look with a style of maxi-dress that was all the rage of the 2000s.

The star aced the challenge

The photos highlighted not only how she mixed her country roots with a more grungy and almost indie sleaze style, but also how far she has come, and just how long she has been an iconic staple of the country music scene.

She captioned the post with: "Hell why not… Teenage dirtbag Texas style," and fans and celebrities alike rushed to the comments to rave about it.

Miranda has been a part of the country music scene since the early 2000s

Fellow country star Morgane Stapleton, who is married to singer Chris Stapleton, wrote: "You so fine!!!" and the official page for the Academy of Country Music Awards said: "Our favorite kind of teenage dirtbag."

Others commented: "This might be my favorite take on this trend," and: "You were the coolest teenage dirtbag in this entire trend… yeah I said it," as well as: "The Miranda we first fell in love with!"

