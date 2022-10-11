Miranda Lambert thrills fans with surprise music video – and they're obsessed The singer dropped the video for new song Strange

Country music sensation Miranda Lambert delighted her fans on Tuesday, unexpectedly releasing the music video for her new track Strange.

LOOK: Inside Miranda Lambert's stunning Tennessee home where she hosted intimate wedding

Taking to Instagram to share the thrilling news, Miranda wrote: "Surprise! The official video for "Strange" is out now. It's a celebration of the return to live music after being in such strange times."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Miranda Lambert delights fans with new video

Miranda accompanied the huge news with a video of her performing live to a huge crowd, dressed in a pink fringed jacket and mini skirt, complete with statement cowboy boots and jewel-encrusted tights.

MORE: Miranda Lambert's daily diet revealed: how she dropped a dress size

SEE: Miranda Lambert wows in bikini during fun date with her husband

The big announcement delighted the singer's fans. One wrote: "This will be the only thing I watch all day. This just made my day 10000X better," while another excitedly commented: "OMG yay I'm so excited."

Others praised Miranda's showstopping ensemble, writing: "So beautiful, love your boots and music," and: "What a legend. Simply stunning."

Miranda Lambert's new music video wowed fans

The fringe detailing on her ensembles is a trademark look for Miranda, with her stylist Tiffany Gifford telling HELLO! earlier in 2022 that Miranda will "never get rid of the custom bodysuits and fringe - it's part of her uniform.

MORE: Miranda Lambert sparks reaction in tiny denim shorts and fishnet tights

"But we plan to introduce some new silhouettes for her upcoming tour dates," Tiffany added, revealing that the tour wardrobe is inspired by the vibes of Miranda's record at the time.

Miranda wears a series of showstopping outfits on tour

One outfit that's been wowing fans in particular during her recent performances is Miranda's leather jacket, which shoots sparklers out of the sleeves during the performance of her hit song Gunpowder & Lead.

Sign up to HELLO’s Menopause Memo to receive five days of expert-led menopause intel direct to your inbox.