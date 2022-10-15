Carol Vorderman blows fans away with gorgeous tartan outfit The former Countdown star headed for Ascot

Carol Vorderman always knows the best outfits to wear to accentuate her flawless physique, and she proved it once again as she headed for Ascot.

The former Countdown star shared a daring look at her ensemble as she headed for the racetrack in a striking tartan look that highlighted all off her curves. The presenter shared a side-eye view of the look, which featured bold greens and blues as her beautiful blonde locks obscured the side of her face. And making sure she was safety-conscious, the star made sure to be belted in.

But, she left some of the top buttons of her outfit undone, flashing a little bit of skin.

In her caption, she enthused: "ASCOT CHAMPIONS DAY! I love horse racing.....off to the biggest prize money day of the year CHAMPIONS DAY at @ascotracecourse.

"Can't wait. I know I'm Welsh and not Scottish but warming myself up with a bit of tartan today. Matching hat...."

Fans loved how stylish Carol looked, as one posted: "You are indeed a champion," while a second shared: "Absolutely gorgeous, have a great time. Will be watching from my sofa unfortunately."

Carol had a daring outfit for her trip out

A third added: "Carol love your outfit can't beat a wee bit of tartan hope you manage a few winners," and a fourth commented: "Great look... fabulous necklace, have a great time."

Ever the fashion icon, earlier this week, Carol rocked the most incredible khaki ensemble as she showed off her age-defying figure.

Taking to Instagram, the 61-year-old posted a slow-motion video of herself strutting her stuff along to Nancy Sinatra's These Boots Are Made for Walkin'.

The star looked incredible in her figure-hugging jumpsuit which she teamed with a pair of striking knee-high camo boots.

The presenter had a great time at Ascot

Exuding glamour, Carol styled her blonde tresses in bouncy waves and finished off her look with a touch of sultry makeup.

Gushing over her footwear, Carol included the caption: "NEW BOOTS. My first ever pair of camo boots.... Omg I love these. Bought them (and a load of others) from @egoofficial".

Delighted by her bold outfit, the TV star's fans flocked to the comment section. "Love this whole look," wrote one whilst a second penned: "You are not in your 60s. It's a myth!!!!!"

"Omg yassss beautiful lady," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "The green goddess".

