Brian Austin Green shares rare pics of kids and girlfriend Sharna Burgess for special anniversary The couple are celebrating two years since meeting

Brian Austin Green got more than a little sentimental as he marked the second anniversary of the moment his life changed forever—when he met Sharna Burgess.

"October 16th 2 years ago was a day like any other day, but I made plans to meet someone new for coffee," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, captioned four pics on Instagram. "My god am I thankful every single day for that. You are a light in my life, our kids lives, and the most amazing person I have ever met. The life that we have created and continue to create is better than anything I ever thought was possible :)) I love you."

The four photos showed him and the Dancing With the Stars professional, 37, along with their baby boy, Zane, who was born in June, as well as his three other children—Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6—who he shared with ex-wife Megan Fox.

"I love you baby, this is so beautiful 2 years ago all my dreams came true, I just didn't know it yet. Now I do," the Australian dancer commented on the pics that showed her cuddling with the four kids, cuddling her baby and hanging out in the pool with Brian and the four boys. (The actor is also the dad of son Kassius, 20, with ex Vanessa Marcil.)

Brian Austin Green and Sharna welcomed their first baby together in June

The couple met in 2020, after being set up by their mutual business manager shortly after Brian split from Megan after nearly 10 years of marriage. They went Instagram official in January 2021 and later competed together on season 30 of DWTS.

Sharna moved in with Brian in May 2022

"She's an amazing person. She's incredibly loving. She's incredibly patient. She's beautiful. She's great with my kids. She’s just the whole package, and she's somebody that I can talk to and trust," the California native told Entertainment Tonight in September 2021. "I trust her input on things, which is hard to find."

Sharna was already dating Brian when they appeared on Dancing with the Stars

"I never knew it could feel like this," Sharna added. "I never knew it could be like this, and I'm grateful for every day and the time that I get to share and spend with Brian and the kids."