Brian Austin Green makes unrecognizable return to the DWTS ballroom for Horror Night Brian or Len: who wore it better?

Brian Austin Green gave fans a reason to celebrate when he made his return to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom, just not in the way they expected.

MORE: DWTS' Brian Austin Green's home with girlfriend Sharna amid Megan Fox divorce

Instead of returning to compete with his girlfriend and professional partner Sharna Burgess, he made a cameo for the show's Halloween episode.

The actor appeared on the sidelines of the show, cheering on the contenders left in the competition, with his partner by his side, as most eliminated contestants have done.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dancing with the Stars season 30 trailer

However, in keeping with the spirit of the show's Horror Night, Brian and Sharna appeared in full costume, with the latter becoming a glamorous skeleton and the former cosplaying as head judge Len Goodman.

He wore a pin-striped suit and even a gray wig with a full head of hair, and also held a paddle board with the number ten on it.

MORE: Brian Austin Green sparks a reaction with controversial DWTS scores

The show's official social media shared a shot of Brian and Sharna along with the caption: "ICYMI, there were two Lens in the ballroom on Monday! #DWTS."

Brian and Sharna returned for the show's Halloween episode

Fans instantly flooded the comments section with laughing emojis and marveled at Brian's costume, with one saying: "Ahhhh hahaha I couldn't quite tell who he was but that’s hilarious!!!"

Another wrote: "I love that they were still there even if they weren't dancing," with a third adding: "I thought I saw Brian and Sharna for a second on camera."

MORE: Brian Austin Green's terrifying health battle in his own words

MORE: Brian Austin Green's incredible act of bravery leaves his co-stars in awe

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor and his girlfriend became the third couple eliminated from the competition at the conclusion of Disney Week.

Starting out in the middle of the pack, Brian and Sharna's scores with the judges started to dip as they frequently were critiqued for being too "romantic" and losing the technique and content.

The duo were eliminated during Disney Week

After performing two straight routines for the Heroes and Villains Night on Disney Week, Brian and Sharna were eliminated after getting the lowest combination of audience votes and scores, despite being quite popular with fans on social media.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.