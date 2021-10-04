Brian Austin Green's incredible act of bravery leaves his co-stars in awe That sure is amazing!

Brian Austin Green has been making waves in the Dancing with the Stars ballroom along with his girlfriend and professional partner, Sharna Burgess.

However, the actor made just as strong of an impression off the dance floor with a recent incredible act that left fans and co-stars in awe.

Sharna shared clips and pictures on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, revealing that Brian had stopped in the middle of the street to help a dog that was trapped under a car.

WATCH: Dancing With The Stars season 30 trailer

She took fans through her stories in harrowing detail as Brian helped free the animal while traffic continued to pass them by.

The act of bravery did not go unnoticed, as his DWTS co-star, Amanda Kloots, shared the story with her own fans as well, impressed by his heroics.

"Guys! This is @brianaustingreen under a car helping to save a dog in the middle of the street!" she wrote in her story.

"Go to @sharnaburgess stories to see," she added, before ending with a compliment for her co-star, saying: "This is amazing! What a good human!"

Brian's good deed didn't go unnoticed, as his DWTS' co-stars shared it as well

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor and the ballroom dancer have been together now for over a year, having first been set up by mutual friends.

Brian was married to Megan Fox from 2010 to 2020, and the two are co-parents to three sons, while he shares another son with actress Vanessa Marcil.

On DWTS, Brian and Sharna have so far been scoring near the middle of the pack, receiving 24 in week one for their foxtrot and 23 in week two for the rumba.

While they've been praised for being relatively technically proficient, the judges have critiqued Brian for not performing to the crowd and being too intimate, focusing all his attention exclusively on his partner dancing beside him.

Brian and Sharna have scored an average of 23.5 in the competition so far out of a possible 40

For the show's newest episode, the duo will dance the tango to Britney Spears' Till the World Ends as they head into the second elimination of the season.

