Why did DWTS' Brian Austin Green split from Megan Fox? - all the details The couple broke up in May 2020

Brian Austin Green is shimmying his way towards the coveted mirrorball trophy as a contestant on the new season of Dancing with the Stars but away from the dancefloor, he has a complicated personal life.

The former Beverly Hills 90210 actor, 48, was married to raven-hair star Megan Fox, 35, until last year when they called time on their relationship.

But what happened between the longtime couple and why didn't their marriage go the distance?

How long were Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox married?

The exes were married for ten years before they split in May 2020 with Megan officially filing for divorce six months later.

In the court documents, she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason they parted ways but it wasn't the first time they broke up.

Back in 2015, she cited the same reason on divorce documents but when she got pregnant with their youngest son, Journey, they decided to give their relationship another go.

Brian and Megan were married for ten years

Why did Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox break up?

Brian confirmed their split on his podcast, Brian Austin Green, and said Megan felt she needed to explore being on her own after being away filming for several weeks. They then decided it would be better to divorce to avoid a "volatile situation".

At the time, he said: "I was shocked and I was upset about it. But I can’t be upset at her, and I wasn't upset at her because that's, she didn't ask to feel that way, it wasn't a choice she made, that's the way she honestly felt."

He also assured that Megan did not cheat on him with her now-boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly.

Brian and his four children

How many children does Brian Austin Green have?

Brian and the Transformers actress have three children together. They're proud parents to Journey, five, Bodhi, seven, and Noah, eight. Brian also has a 19-year-old son, Kassius, from his previous relationship with actress, Vanessa Marcil.

Is their breakup amicable?

While there were reports that the former couple were not getting along following a comment made by Megan on Brian's Instagram photo of his new girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, he says it's simply not true.

Brian took to social media and explained: "For people that need or want clarification, Megan and I get along great. Neither of us are sending petty digs to each other."

Brian is dating his dance partner Sharna Burgess

He added: "We both work really hard to get along and co-parent well for our kids. Now, stay safe and spread kindness and love."

Who is Brian Austin Green dating?

Brian is in a new relationship with Australian ballroom dancer, Sharna Burgess, 35 - who just so happens to be his partner on the show too. He says she is the reason he is doing Dancing with the Stars and revealed on the show:

"I'm doing Dancing with the Stars because of my girlfriend Sharna. I am unbelievably excited to share with him something I love so deeply."

