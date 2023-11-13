Megan Fox’s unconventional sleeping arrangements with ex-husband Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were one of Hollywood’s most passionate on-off couples back in the day, splitting and reconciling many times during the course of their relationship. The course of true love never runs smoothly, or so they say - but could their unconventional sleeping arrangements have had anything to do with it?

Like many couples, Megan and Brian’s life was turned upside down by the arrival of children. And after their sons Noah and Bodhi arrived in 2012 and 2014 respectively they were no longer alone in the bedroom.

WATCH: Megan Fox's love story with current fiance Machine Gun Kelly

In 2014, Megan told Entertainment Tonight that her son Noah slept with them, adding: “Brian doesn’t get any intimacy whatsoever… there’s no way.”

At the time, despite the hectic night-time sleeping arrangements, she said in a separate inteview that she “wasn’t opposed” to the idea of having another baby with Brian, who was nearly 13 years her senior. And it seems the lack of intimacy didn’t turn out to be a permanent problem, since the couple did go on to have another child. However, the circumstances were a little complicated.

In 2015 it looked like the end of the road, after Megan filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. But there was suprise in celeb land when it was confirmed eight months later that the Transformers star was pregnant with her third child. She was reluctant to discuss the new baby’s father, but later confirmed that the Beverly Hills 90210 actor was indeed the father. Their third son Journey arrived in August 2016.

© Rodin Eckenroth Megan and her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green slept with their son Noah, which killed the intimacy, she said

Megan filed to dismiss their divorce case in 2019 but a year later they broke up again, his time for good. But there were no hard feelings, with Brian saying: “Neither one of us did anything to each other. She’s always been honest with me and I’ve always been honest with her.

“And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special. So we decided let’s make sure we don’t lose that. That no matter what we’re always friends with each other and we’re a united front with the kids.”

It’s a promise they’ve kept, and in fact, Megan - who started dating Brian in 2004 when she was just 18 - said just last week during an interview that she makes a point to be loving and supportive of her ex-husband.

© Kathy Hutchins Megan and Brian have remained loving and supportive of each other to this day, motivated by their children

“I think it’s really important when people separate to never disparage the other parent,” she told Drew Barrymore during an interview to promote her new poetry book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

“Even in a passive-aggressive way or even to make remarks… I don’t let anything like that in my energy when I’m around my kids. Because if I don’t accept and love their father, I’m rejecting a part of them, because he’s a part of who they are always…. So I’ve always made a point to be very loving with him and about him.”

© Raymond Hall Megan is now engaged to be married to Machine Gun Kelly

These days, Megan’s sons are aged seven, nine and ten and although she’s not mentioned if any of them still sleep with her, it’s doubtful - so it’s reasonable to assume she has a more conventional sleeping arrangement with her fiance Machine Gun Kelly.

The rapper and the actress got engaged in January 2022, but paused their wedding plans temporarily due to relationship tensions. Their relationship seems to be on the mend now, however.