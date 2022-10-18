Dame Joan Collins stuns fans as she poses in plunging lacy bodice The 89-year-old took to Instagram with a bold photo

Dame Joan Collins had a surprise in store for her Instagram fans this week.

The 89-year-old shared a stunning snapshot showing her posing in a plunging red and black lace bodice, teamed with a military cap and a fur coat.

WATCH: Joan Collins, 89, dances around in a bikini!

Joan looks fabulous in the throwback image as she showcases her curves – and, understandably, her followers went wild for the post.

The image shows her in character as Fontaine Khaled in the 1979 movie The Bitch – based on the novel by Joan's late sister Jackie Collins.

Joan stunned fans with her bold picture

Joan wrote in the caption: "I hear they are reissuing The Bitch as it made a lot of money. I wonder why? #thebitch #reissuing."

"You're right....can't imagine why!!!" one fan quipped, while a second told the star: "Absolutely one of my favourite films! Such a window into the 1970s."

"Great film, same with the Stud - you were fabulous in both films x," a third remarked, and a fourth stated: "It was ground setting for women....taking control and openly enjoying their sexuality....they may remake but it won't have the same style or same brilliant actress...."

The star recently celebrated eldest daughter Tara's birthday

It's been a busy few days for Joan. On 12 October, her daughter Tara Newley celebrated her 59th birthday – followed by Joan's husband Percy Gibson, who turned 57 on 14 October.

Joan paid tribute to both loved ones on social media, sharing a rare snapshot showing mother and daughter together in honour of Tara's big day.

Joan and Percy have been very happily married since 2002

The actress is a mother of three children – she shares Tara and son Alexander Newley with her second husband, Antony Newley, and daughter Katya with Ron Kass, her third husband. She is also a grandmother three times over.

In total, Joan has been married five times; to Maxwelll Reed (1952 – 1956), Antony Newley (1963 – 1971), Ron Kass (1972 – 1983), Peter Holm (1985 – 1987) and Percy, to whom she has been happily married since 2002.

