Willow Smith shares revealing details about her sexuality in very honest post

Willow Smith has shared details of her relationship preferences and sexuality in a new post shared online.

The Whip My Hair hitmaker took to Instagram this week to fill out a new chart called "Scale of Me" which has been making its rounds on the popular picture sharing app.

The 23-year-old took time to fill in her answers on a scale, using a sunflower emoji to place it where she most related.

These included her gender, which was placed between non-binary and female, and her sexuality, which was placed between hetero and bi-pan.

For her relationship preference, the talented singer placed the sunflower emoji closer to poly, between that and open-fluid single.

Willow Smith answered questions about her sexuality

Willow has previously opened up about being polyamorous, and first spoke about it in 2021. Polyamory is when those involved are in agreement that it's okay for everyone to be in an open relationship, or to have more than one romantic partner.

Talking about it on Red Table Talks alongside her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Norrison, the star admitted that she would likely draw the line at having more than two partners.

The Whip My Hair hitmaker then admitted she was left questioning her answers

She said: "The history of marriage really irks me. Just the history of marriage as a whole and what it has represented over the years, for women in particular.

"With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just stepping into monogamy because that's what everyone around you says is the right thing to do. So, I was like, 'How can I structure the way that I approach relationships with that in mind?'"

© Stefanie Keenan/VF22 Willow Smith is polyamorous

"Also, doing research into polyamory," she added, "the main [reason] why divorces happen is infidelity."

Jada, who has been separated from Will since 2016, but only revealed this to the world last year, recently opened up about her daughter's polyamorous lifestyle, and how she supports her.

© Instagram The singer with her famous family, including parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

While talking to Danielle Robay on her podcast, Pretty Smart with Danielle Robay, Jada was asked if she would approve if Willow had an open relationship like her and Will did. "If it's going to help her become the woman I’m becoming," she replied.

